Latitude Advisors LLC Sells 122 Shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Latitude Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 122 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $786,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Arlington Partners LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $518,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares during the period. Man Group plc lifted its position in PayPal by 154.5% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 375,716 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,764,000 after acquiring an additional 228,090 shares in the last quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC now owns 28,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $7,369,000 after acquiring an additional 2,613 shares in the last quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.5% during the 3rd quarter. Deltec Asset Management LLC now owns 28,385 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $7,386,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 17,889 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,654,000 after buying an additional 1,005 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

In other PayPal news, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman bought 7,994 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $124.57 per share, for a total transaction of $995,812.58. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 24,894 shares of company stock worth $2,965,405. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PYPL traded down $1.98 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $96.57. 15,117,216 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,678,197. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.97 and a 200 day moving average of $200.79. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $92.25 and a 12 month high of $310.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.43, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 1.30.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The credit services provider reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 16.43% and a return on equity of 20.30%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. On average, analysts predict that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of PayPal from $230.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price target on shares of PayPal from $200.00 to $145.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Bank of America downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $175.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $201.29.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

