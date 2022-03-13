Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 4,906 Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Latitude Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund purchased 4,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $353,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $205,000. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $283,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $151,000. Finally, Legacy Bridge LLC purchased a new position in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway during the fourth quarter worth about $440,000. 79.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CP. Raymond James lowered Canadian Pacific Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on Canadian Pacific Railway in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $111.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised Canadian Pacific Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $73.00 to $87.00 in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.50.

CP stock traded down $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $77.63. The stock had a trading volume of 2,830,074 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,138,935. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 12-month low of $64.37 and a 12-month high of $83.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $73.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.45. The firm has a market cap of $72.17 billion, a PE ratio of 23.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.43 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.01). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 35.84% and a return on equity of 17.05%. The company had revenue of $2.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.02 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio is presently 17.80%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Ltd. operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of rail service. It offers a suite of freight transportation services, logistics solutions and supply chain expertise. The company was founded in 1881 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

