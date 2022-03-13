Latitude Advisors LLC Purchases 307 Shares of Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rockwell Automation, Inc. (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) by 29.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,348 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Rockwell Automation were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ROK. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 3.6% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 276,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $81,221,000 after acquiring an additional 9,616 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.8% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 66,253 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $19,482,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.4% in the third quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 4,150 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the last quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 96.9% in the third quarter. Patton Fund Management Inc. now owns 7,481 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,200,000 after acquiring an additional 3,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in Rockwell Automation by 4.1% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 8,910 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after acquiring an additional 349 shares during the last quarter. 75.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently commented on ROK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Rockwell Automation from $387.00 to $395.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $337.00 to $336.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $326.00 to $294.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $400.00 to $381.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $330.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $324.24.

In other Rockwell Automation news, CEO Blake D. Moret sold 1,240 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.29, for a total value of $434,359.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Frank C. Kulaszewicz sold 249 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.24, for a total transaction of $87,209.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 2,200 shares of company stock valued at $735,389 in the last three months. 0.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ROK traded down $5.54 on Friday, hitting $257.01. 700,913 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 743,177. The company has a market capitalization of $29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 29.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.73 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.07. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $291.43 and a 200 day simple moving average of $314.00. Rockwell Automation, Inc. has a one year low of $250.65 and a one year high of $354.99.

Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.82 billion. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 13.81% and a return on equity of 42.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Rockwell Automation, Inc. will post 10.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th were given a dividend of $1.12 per share. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 11th. Rockwell Automation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 52.21%.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software & Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a comprehensive portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient and sustainable production system.

