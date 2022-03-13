Latitude Advisors LLC Has $657,000 Stock Position in CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX)

Latitude Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 756 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in CarMax were worth $657,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in CarMax by 3.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,506,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $576,667,000 after purchasing an additional 146,763 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its position in shares of CarMax by 22.1% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 4,121,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $527,356,000 after buying an additional 745,024 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in CarMax by 1.5% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,844,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $362,992,000 after acquiring an additional 40,938 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in CarMax by 19.8% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,608,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,910,000 after acquiring an additional 431,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of CarMax by 0.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,623,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,078,000 after buying an additional 7,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.32% of the company’s stock.

Get CarMax alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on KMX shares. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on CarMax from $157.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Citic Securities assumed coverage on CarMax in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CarMax from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $105.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Seaport Res Ptn upgraded CarMax from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised CarMax from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $140.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $149.18.

Shares of NYSE:KMX traded down $1.54 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $99.21. 892,499 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,203. The stock has a market cap of $16.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a current ratio of 2.90, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42. CarMax, Inc. has a 12-month low of $96.39 and a 12-month high of $155.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $109.54 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.18.

CarMax (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The company reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $8.53 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.38 billion. CarMax had a return on equity of 24.82% and a net margin of 4.09%. CarMax’s quarterly revenue was up 64.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.42 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that CarMax, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current year.

CarMax Profile (Get Rating)

CarMax, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of used vehicles and wholesale of vehicle auction operators. It operates through the CarMax Sales Operations and CarMax Auto Finance (CAF) segments. The CarMax Sales Operations segment consists of all aspects of its auto merchandising and service operations.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KMX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CarMax, Inc. (NYSE:KMX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CarMax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CarMax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.