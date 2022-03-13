Latitude Advisors LLC Has $358,000 Position in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Latitude Advisors LLC cut its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating) by 12.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 630 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 92 shares during the period. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $358,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $25,000. PSI Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $37,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale during the third quarter worth about $38,000. Consolidated Planning Corp bought a new position in shares of Costco Wholesale in the third quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Costco Wholesale by 24.4% in the third quarter. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC now owns 102 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ COST traded down $5.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $527.42. 1,734,158 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,642,720. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.54 and a beta of 0.67. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $322.38 and a 52 week high of $571.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.51. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $515.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $503.35.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The retailer reported $2.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.18. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 30.10% and a net margin of 2.62%. The company had revenue of $51.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 12.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 4th were issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a $3.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 3rd. Costco Wholesale’s payout ratio is presently 25.46%.

In other news, VP Roland Michael Vachris sold 3,318 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.45, for a total transaction of $1,633,949.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $559.32, for a total value of $2,796,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,536 shares of company stock valued at $7,883,601 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on COST shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $482.00 to $491.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $590.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $535.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $560.00 to $565.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $510.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $548.14.

Costco Wholesale Corp. engages in the operation of membership warehouses. The firm’s product categories include food and sundries, hardlines, fresh foods, softlines, and ancillary. It operates through the following segments: United States Operations, Canadian Operations, and Other International Operations.

