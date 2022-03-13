Latitude Advisors LLC Has $306,000 Position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD – Get Rating) by 7.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,093 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,307 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund during the third quarter worth approximately $743,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 24.0% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 778,739 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,647,000 after buying an additional 150,969 shares during the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,680,342 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,609,000 after buying an additional 86,659 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC now owns 17,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 3.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 805,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,111,000 after purchasing an additional 26,465 shares during the period.

Shares of ISD traded down $0.11 on Friday, reaching $14.22. 86,112 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 113,046. PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc has a 12 month low of $13.68 and a 12 month high of $16.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $15.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.86.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (Get Rating)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

