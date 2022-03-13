Latitude Advisors LLC Buys 2,373 Shares of Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO)

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group, Inc. (NYSE:MO – Get Rating) by 15.9% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 17,265 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,373 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Altria Group were worth $818,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MO. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 4.9% in the 3rd quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 11,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $523,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. Islay Capital Management LLC now owns 2,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC lifted its stake in Altria Group by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 4,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Patriot Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in Altria Group by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Patriot Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 234 shares in the last quarter. 59.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MO traded down $0.75 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.48. The stock had a trading volume of 9,433,834 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,564,817. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.67, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a current ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $91.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.96, a PEG ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.59. Altria Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.53 and a fifty-two week high of $53.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.15.

Altria Group (NYSE:MO – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. Altria Group had a return on equity of 1,009.13% and a net margin of 9.51%. The firm had revenue of $6.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 EPS. Altria Group’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Altria Group, Inc. will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. Altria Group’s payout ratio is 270.68%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on MO shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Altria Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $56.00 to $50.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Altria Group from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.25.

Altria Group Company Profile

Altria Group, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the manufacture and sale of cigarettes in the United States. It operates through the following segments: Smokeable Products, Oral tobacco products, and Wine. The Smokeable Products segment consists of cigarettes manufactured and sold by PM USA and machine-made large cigars and pipe tobacco manufactured and sold by Middleton.

