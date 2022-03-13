Latitude Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Latitude Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 25.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $475,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 1,305 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $460,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 41,570 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $14,639,000 after buying an additional 523 shares during the period. United Capital Management of KS Inc. grew its position in Sherwin-Williams by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. United Capital Management of KS Inc. now owns 18,389 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,476,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $713,000. Finally, Detalus Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sherwin-Williams during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn acquired 1,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $253.91 per share, for a total transaction of $253,910.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO John G. Morikis acquired 2,000 shares of Sherwin-Williams stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $259.55 per share, with a total value of $519,100.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $360.00 to $332.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Sherwin-Williams from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $380.00 to $335.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $275.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $328.97.

Shares of SHW stock traded down $3.96 during trading on Friday, reaching $233.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,269,930 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,727,258. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.52, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The company has a market capitalization of $60.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a P/E/G ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $284.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $304.89. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1-year low of $232.93 and a 1-year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.35 by ($0.01). Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 78.98% and a net margin of 9.35%. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.70 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 11th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. This is an increase from Sherwin-Williams’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Sherwin-Williams’s payout ratio is currently 34.48%.

Sherwin-Williams Profile

The Sherwin-Williams Co engages in the manufacture and trade of paint and coatings. It operates through the following segments: America Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coating Group. The America Group segment manages the exclusive outlets for Sherwin-Williams branded paints, stains, supplies, equipment, and floor covering.

