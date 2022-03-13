Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Brokerages

Shares of Laredo Petroleum, Inc. (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the seven analysts that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has issued a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $89.00.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $78.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Laredo Petroleum from $79.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet raised Laredo Petroleum from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Siebert Williams Shank raised Laredo Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $120.00 in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price objective on Laredo Petroleum from $105.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 6th.

Shares of NYSE LPI opened at $73.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.87 and a beta of 3.87. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78. Laredo Petroleum has a 12-month low of $26.51 and a 12-month high of $99.26. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.82 and its 200-day simple moving average is $69.71.

Laredo Petroleum (NYSE:LPI – Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 22nd. The oil and gas producer reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.40 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $470.22 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $438.95 million. Laredo Petroleum had a net margin of 10.40% and a return on equity of 101.15%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 150.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.23 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Laredo Petroleum will post 29.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO M. Jason Pigott sold 5,531 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $421,628.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Tommye Karen Chandler sold 10,991 shares of Laredo Petroleum stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.23, for a total transaction of $837,843.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 521,179 shares of company stock worth $38,114,568. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EnCap Energy Capital Fund IX L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Laredo Petroleum during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $177,629,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,161,866 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $129,991,000 after purchasing an additional 183,927 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,577,459 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $94,853,000 after purchasing an additional 144,462 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Laredo Petroleum by 74.1% during the 3rd quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. now owns 714,000 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $57,884,000 after purchasing an additional 304,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Laredo Petroleum by 79.2% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 589,417 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,821,000 after acquiring an additional 260,525 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.22% of the company’s stock.

Laredo Petroleum Company Profile (Get Rating)

Laredo Petroleum, Inc engages in the exploration, development and acquisition of oil and natural gas properties. It operates in the Permian Basin in West Texas. The company was founded by Randy A. Foutch in October 2006 and is headquartered in Tulsa, OK.

