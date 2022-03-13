Landbox (LAND) Price Tops $0.0012 on Major Exchanges

Landbox (CURRENCY:LAND) traded 17.7% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 13th. Landbox has a market capitalization of $87,863.98 and approximately $5,251.00 worth of Landbox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Landbox coin can currently be bought for $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Landbox has traded 4.4% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Landbox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002574 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002025 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.85 or 0.00045944 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0597 or 0.00000154 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,549.15 or 0.06561495 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,754.80 or 0.99754411 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.17 or 0.00041623 BTC.

Landbox Coin Profile

Landbox’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 76,385,230 coins. Landbox’s official Twitter account is @Landbox_

Buying and Selling Landbox

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Landbox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Landbox should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Landbox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Landbox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Landbox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.