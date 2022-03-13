La Serna Juan Martin De Acquires 100 Shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI) Stock

MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating) VP La Serna Juan Martin De purchased 100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $939.00 per share, for a total transaction of $93,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

La Serna Juan Martin De also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 11th, La Serna Juan Martin De bought 50 shares of MercadoLibre stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $931.00 per share, with a total value of $46,550.00.

Shares of MercadoLibre stock opened at $891.69 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1,068.42 and its 200 day moving average price is $1,370.17. The stock has a market capitalization of $44.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 527.63 and a beta of 1.52. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $858.99 and a twelve month high of $1,970.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46.

MercadoLibre (NASDAQ:MELI – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.92) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($1.81). MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 31.09% and a net margin of 1.18%. The business had revenue of $2.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.02 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.02) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 60.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 7.21 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of MercadoLibre from $1,675.00 to $1,685.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. StockNews.com downgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $2,000.00 to $1,250.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. TheStreet downgraded MercadoLibre from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,750.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,757.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of MercadoLibre in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in MercadoLibre during the third quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About MercadoLibre

MercadoLibre, Inc engages in the provision of online commerce platform with focus on e-commerce and its related services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Venezuela, and Other Countries. The firm provides users a mechanism for buying, selling and paying as well as collecting, generating leads, and comparing lists through e-commerce transactions.

