Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY) Short Interest Down 54.1% in February

Kubota Co. (OTCMKTS:KUBTY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 13,600 shares, a drop of 54.1% from the February 13th total of 29,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 83,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.

Several research firms have issued reports on KUBTY. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Kubota from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. Citigroup downgraded Kubota from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $129.00.

Kubota stock traded down $1.52 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $85.42. 57,918 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 41,005. Kubota has a 52 week low of $82.74 and a 52 week high of $125.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.42. The firm has a market cap of $20.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 4.63 and a beta of 0.98. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $100.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.30.

Kubota Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of agricultural and construction machinery equipment. It operates through the following segments: Machinery, Water and Environment, and Others. The Machinery segment includes agricultural and construction machinery, engines, and agricultural products. The Water and Environment segment provides environmental-related products and pipe-related products such as ductile iron pipes, plastic pipes, valves, and pumps.

