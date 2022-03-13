Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Update

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest during the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 67,500 shares, a decline of 38.7% from the February 13th total of 110,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 97,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

NASDAQ:KBNT opened at $1.83 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 million, a PE ratio of -2.61 and a beta of 2.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.25 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.81. Kubient has a 1-year low of $1.75 and a 1-year high of $9.09.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of KBNT. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Kubient by 43.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 528,974 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,020,000 after purchasing an additional 160,890 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $471,000. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $146,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Kubient in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $127,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Kubient by 79.3% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 83,951 shares of the company’s stock valued at $479,000 after purchasing an additional 37,132 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 17.78% of the company’s stock.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Cloud, a platform for real-time trading of programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic ad space auction.

