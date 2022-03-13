Kroger (NYSE:KR) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong-Buy”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has $64.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Shares of Kroger have risen and outpaced the industry in the past year. The company has been undertaking efforts to strengthen position not only with respect to products but also in terms of the way consumers shop. It has been making investments to enhance product freshness and quality as well as expand digital capabilities. Further, it has been augmenting “Our Brands” portfolio by launching new products. Cumulatively, these helped post better-than-expected fourth-quarter fiscal 2021 results, even as the company navigates tight labor and supply chain constraints. The company also registered growth in identical sales, without fuel. Management provided an upbeat outlook for fiscal 2022 projecting identical sales, without fuel, in the band of 2-3%. Kroger remains committed to double its digital business and profitability by the end of 2023.”

KR has been the topic of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Kroger from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating and set a $42.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $47.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a research note on Monday, March 7th. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $44.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Kroger from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an inline rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $49.16.

Shares of KR opened at $55.89 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $41.09 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a current ratio of 0.75. Kroger has a fifty-two week low of $34.52 and a fifty-two week high of $62.58. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $47.70 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.26.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $33.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $32.66 billion. Kroger had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 29.97%. The business’s revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.81 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Kroger will post 3.81 EPS for the current year.

Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Thursday, December 30th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. Kroger’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.53%.

In other news, SVP Mark C. Tuffin sold 77,544 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.84, for a total value of $4,795,320.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Stuart Aitken sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.01, for a total transaction of $920,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 120,832 shares of company stock valued at $6,864,385. 1.35% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its stake in shares of Kroger by 41.5% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 2,129,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,614,000 after purchasing an additional 624,483 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 406.9% during the third quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 65,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,640,000 after acquiring an additional 52,411 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Kroger by 29.5% during the second quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 28,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after acquiring an additional 6,600 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Kroger by 20.0% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 122,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,206,000 after acquiring an additional 20,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Kroger by 12.3% during the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 79,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,233,000 after acquiring an additional 8,760 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kroger Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Kroger Co engages in the operation of supermarkets and multi-department stores. Its brands include Big K, Check This Out…, Heritage Farm, Simple Truth, and Simple Truth Organic. The company was founded by Barney Kroger in 1883 and is headquartered in Cincinnati, OH.

