Kovack Advisors Inc. Raises Holdings in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) by 9.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 13,177 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Healthcare Trust of America were worth $440,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of HTA. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Healthcare Trust of America by 283.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 214,029 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,119,000 after buying an additional 158,259 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 64.7% in the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 41,575 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,110,000 after purchasing an additional 16,330 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 29.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 901,763 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $24,077,000 after purchasing an additional 205,514 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 11.3% in the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 142,669 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,809,000 after purchasing an additional 14,525 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in Healthcare Trust of America by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,905,905 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,888,000 after purchasing an additional 41,463 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

HTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Berenberg Bank cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $37.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Healthcare Trust of America in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised Healthcare Trust of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Finally, Citigroup cut Healthcare Trust of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Trust of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

NYSE:HTA opened at $30.61 on Friday. Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. has a one year low of $26.36 and a one year high of $34.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The stock has a market cap of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 69.57 and a beta of 0.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $31.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.06.

Healthcare Trust of America (NYSE:HTA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). Healthcare Trust of America had a net margin of 12.78% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The company had revenue of $195.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $193.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.43 EPS. Healthcare Trust of America’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Healthcare Trust of America, Inc. will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 4th will be given a $0.325 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 1st. This represents a $1.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.25%. Healthcare Trust of America’s payout ratio is 295.46%.

Healthcare Trust of America, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It owns, operates and invests in medical office buildings. The firm provides real estate infrastructure for the integrated delivery of healthcare services in desirable locations. The company was founded by Scott D. Peters on April 20, 2006, and is headquartered in Scottsdale, AZ.

