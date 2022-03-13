Kovack Advisors Inc. Has $385,000 Stock Holdings in Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO)

Kovack Advisors Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Qorvo, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) by 11.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,464 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 325 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Qorvo were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 3,655.6% during the third quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 338 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 62.3% during the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 417 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Qorvo by 263.8% during the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 462 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC raised its holdings in Qorvo by 22.9% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 532 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $89,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its holdings in Qorvo by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 580 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.49% of the company’s stock.

QRVO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $220.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qorvo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $135.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Qorvo from $170.00 to $155.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 3rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price target on shares of Qorvo from $230.00 to $195.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $186.81.

Shares of Qorvo stock opened at $123.63 on Friday. Qorvo, Inc. has a 12-month low of $122.88 and a 12-month high of $201.68. The company has a market cap of $13.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.49, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.63, a quick ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $137.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $155.36.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $2.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.28. Qorvo had a net margin of 24.60% and a return on equity of 27.27%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qorvo, Inc. will post 11.25 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, VP Paul J. Fego sold 861 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.78, for a total value of $113,462.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo, Inc engages in the provision of development and commercialization of technologies and products for wireless and wired connectivity. It operates through the following reportable segments: Mobile Products and Infrastructure & Defense Products. The Mobile Products segment is involved in supplyingof cellular, UWB, and Wi-Fi solutions for applications, including smartphones, wearables, laptops, tablets, and Internet of things.

