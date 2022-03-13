Kovack Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Position in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Kovack Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating) by 59.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,341 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,247 shares during the period. Kovack Advisors Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $511,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in BorgWarner by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,634,375 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $416,301,000 after buying an additional 177,879 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,318,174 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $273,023,000 after purchasing an additional 22,749 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 7.9% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,696,194 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $246,133,000 after purchasing an additional 418,828 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 22.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 5,196,069 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $224,522,000 after purchasing an additional 953,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 28.5% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 5,055,805 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $218,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,122,143 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.89% of the company’s stock.

Get BorgWarner alerts:

BorgWarner stock opened at $36.32 on Friday. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.85 and a twelve month high of $55.55. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.43.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 15th. The auto parts company reported $1.06 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by $0.32. BorgWarner had a return on equity of 14.22% and a net margin of 3.62%. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is currently 30.36%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BWA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded BorgWarner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $56.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Barclays boosted their target price on BorgWarner from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.42.

In related news, EVP Felecia J. Pryor sold 6,590 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.01, for a total transaction of $250,485.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

About BorgWarner (Get Rating)

BorgWarner, Inc engages in the provision of technology solutions for combustion, hybrid and electric vehicles. It operates through the following segments: Air Management, e-Propulsion & Drivetrain, Fuel Injection, and Aftermarket. The Air Management segment develops and manufactures products to improve fuel economy, reduce emissions and enhance performance.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for BorgWarner Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BorgWarner and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.