Kovack Advisors Inc. Acquires Shares of 12,095 FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV)

Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 12,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,000. Kovack Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in FNOV. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the first quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $878,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Arlington Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $1,635,000. Finally, PRW Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November in the third quarter worth $5,375,000.

Get FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November alerts:

Shares of FNOV stock opened at $36.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $37.41 and its 200 day moving average is $38.03. FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November has a twelve month low of $35.38 and a twelve month high of $39.17.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FNOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF – November (NYSEARCA:FNOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FT Cboe Vest U.S. Equity Buffer ETF - November and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.