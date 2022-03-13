Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) by 50.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,274 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 4,315 shares during the quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Quanex Building Products were worth $106,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of NX. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 107.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 589,303 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $12,617,000 after purchasing an additional 304,827 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. purchased a new position in Quanex Building Products during the third quarter worth approximately $6,140,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 7.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,190,375 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $79,250,000 after purchasing an additional 216,606 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in Quanex Building Products by 123.2% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 200,440 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,291,000 after purchasing an additional 110,623 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its position in shares of Quanex Building Products by 10.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 1,205,833 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,817,000 after acquiring an additional 109,602 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.78% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Susan F. Davis sold 5,987 shares of Quanex Building Products stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.02, for a total value of $137,820.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jason Lippert acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 21st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $23.40 per share, with a total value of $117,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have acquired 12,468 shares of company stock valued at $301,718. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NX has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Quanex Building Products from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday.

Shares of Quanex Building Products stock opened at $22.95 on Friday. Quanex Building Products Co. has a one year low of $20.32 and a one year high of $29.02. The company has a market cap of $766.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.75 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 1.58. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.65.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.06. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 5.44%. The firm had revenue of $267.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $243.70 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.27 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 14th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.39%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.78%.

Quanex Building Products Corp. engages in the manufacture of components sold to original equipment manufacturers in the building products industry. It also designs and produces energy-efficient fenestration products in addition to kitchen and bath cabinet components. The firm operates through the following segments: North American Engineered Components, European Engineered Components, North American Cabinet Components, Unallocated Corporate and Other.

