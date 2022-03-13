Koshinski Asset Management Inc. Has $74,000 Holdings in Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP)

Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology Incorporated (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating) by 100.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 851 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Microchip Technology were worth $74,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Boltwood Capital Management lifted its holdings in shares of Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Boltwood Capital Management now owns 19,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,043,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 86.1% during the third quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 188 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.4% during the third quarter. Probity Advisors Inc. now owns 27,192 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,174,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 0.3% during the third quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 31,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,805,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its stake in Microchip Technology by 1.9% during the third quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 6,459 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $988,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:MCHP opened at $69.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.18. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $75.33 and a 200-day moving average of $87.28. The company has a market cap of $38.39 billion, a PE ratio of 40.61, a PEG ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.56. Microchip Technology Incorporated has a one year low of $64.26 and a one year high of $90.00.

Microchip Technology (NASDAQ:MCHP – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.03. Microchip Technology had a net margin of 14.95% and a return on equity of 38.44%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Microchip Technology Incorporated will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.253 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This is a boost from Microchip Technology’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $1.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. Microchip Technology’s payout ratio is 59.41%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on MCHP. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on shares of Microchip Technology in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Microchip Technology from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Microchip Technology from $104.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Microchip Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.93.

In related news, Director Matthew W. Chapman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $70,930.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO James Eric Bjornholt sold 1,885 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total transaction of $133,703.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 93,348 shares of company stock worth $7,907,954. 2.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Microchip Technology, Inc engages in the provision of semiconductor products. It operates through the Semiconductor Products and Technology Licensing segments. The Semiconductor Products segment is involved in designing, developing, manufacturing, and marketing microcontrollers, development tools and analog, interface, mixed signal, connectivity devices, and timing products.

