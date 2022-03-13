Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $68.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s target price would suggest a potential upside of 11.64% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Korn/Ferry International is the world’s leading and largest executive recruitment firm with the broadest global presence in the executive recruitment industry. KFY provides executive recruitment services exclusively on a retained basis and serve the global recruitment needs of our clients from middle to executive management. KFY’s clients are many of the world’s largest and most prestigious public and private companies, middle-market and emerging growth companies as well as governmental and not-for-profit organizations. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Korn Ferry from $106.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday.

NYSE KFY opened at $60.91 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.22, a current ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average price of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51. Korn Ferry has a 52-week low of $58.93 and a 52-week high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a net margin of 11.83% and a return on equity of 19.88%. The company had revenue of $685.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $650.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.95 EPS. Korn Ferry’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total transaction of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in shares of Korn Ferry by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 4,589 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $332,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 686 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Leuthold Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 56,844 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,113,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 364 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 26,558 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,922,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

