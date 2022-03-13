Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Price Target Cut to $90.00

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $106.00 to $90.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut Korn Ferry from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th.

Shares of KFY stock opened at $60.91 on Thursday. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $58.93 and a 1-year high of $84.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of $67.96 and a 200 day moving average of $72.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.31 billion, a PE ratio of 12.43 and a beta of 1.51.

Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY – Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The business services provider reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.48 by $0.11. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $685.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $650.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 43.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.78 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be paid a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.79%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 25th. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.80%.

In other news, CEO Gary D. Burnison sold 9,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.72, for a total value of $760,023.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $97,569,000. Stonnington Group LLC increased its position in Korn Ferry by 595.7% during the 4th quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 791,966 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $58,114,000 after buying an additional 678,128 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Korn Ferry during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $46,147,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Korn Ferry by 192.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,027 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,852,000 after buying an additional 398,890 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management SA increased its position in Korn Ferry by 9,136.0% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 339,977 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $25,746,000 after buying an additional 336,296 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

About Korn Ferry

Korn Ferry operates as a global organizational consulting firm, which engages in synchronizing its clients strategy, operations and talent to drive superior business performance. It operates through the following segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search North America, Executive Search EMEA, Executive Search Asia Pacific, Executive Search Latin America, and RPO & Professional Search.

