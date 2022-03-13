Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA) PT Set at €41.00 by Sanford C. Bernstein

Koninklijke Philips (AMS:PHIA – Get Rating) has been assigned a €41.00 ($44.57) price target by Sanford C. Bernstein in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Barclays set a €51.50 ($55.98) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. UBS Group set a €49.00 ($53.26) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €41.00 ($44.57) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Berenberg Bank set a €46.00 ($50.00) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €32.00 ($34.78) price target on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Friday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of €41.88 ($45.52).

Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of €28.92 ($31.43) and a twelve month high of €36.12 ($39.26).

Koninklijke Philips N.V. is the Netherlands-based health technology company. The Company’s segments include Personal Health businesses, Diagnosis & Treatment businesses, Connected Care & Health Informatics businesses, HealthTech Other and Legacy Items. The Personal Health businesses segment is engaged in the health continuum, delivering integrated, connected solutions that support healthier lifestyles and those living with chronic disease.

