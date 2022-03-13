Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF) Short Interest Up 184.1% in February

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (OTCMKTS:NSKFF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 12,500 shares, an increase of 184.1% from the February 13th total of 4,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 125.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS NSKFF remained flat at $$37.80 during midday trading on Friday. 810 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,667. Kongsberg Gruppen ASA has a fifty-two week low of $21.40 and a fifty-two week high of $38.09. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $34.09 and its 200-day moving average is $30.73.

Get Kongsberg Gruppen ASA alerts:

About Kongsberg Gruppen ASA (Get Rating)

Kongsberg Gruppen ASA engages in delivering technology systems and solutions to clients within the oil and gas industry, merchant marine, defence, and aerospace. It operates through the following segments: Kongsberg Maritime, Kongsberg Defence and Aerospace, and Other. The Kongsberg Maritime segment develops and delivers positioning, surveillance, navigation, and automation systems for merchant vessels and the offshore industry.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kongsberg Gruppen ASA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.