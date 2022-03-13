Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY) Short Interest Update

Kion Group Ag (OTCMKTS:KIGRY – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 32,100 shares, an increase of 217.8% from the February 13th total of 10,100 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 88,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Societe Generale raised Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research raised Kion Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. HSBC upgraded Kion Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

Shares of KIGRY traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $19.32. The company had a trading volume of 32,630 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,084. Kion Group has a twelve month low of $17.62 and a twelve month high of $29.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.98 and its 200-day moving average is $25.13. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.33 and a beta of 1.54.

KION GROUP AG operates as a holding company, which engages provision of industrial trucks, warehouse technology, relates services and supply chain solutions. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Trucks and Services; Supply Chain Solutions; and Corporate Services. The Industrial Trucks and Services segment encompasses forklift trucks, warehouse technology and related services, including complementary financial services.

