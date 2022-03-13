Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) PT Raised to $6.00

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating) (TSE:K) had its target price raised by Jefferies Financial Group from $5.50 to $6.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a hold rating on the mining company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. CSFB set a $7.00 price target on Kinross Gold and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Barclays lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James set a $8.00 target price on Kinross Gold and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. National Bank Financial lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their target price on Kinross Gold from C$10.50 to C$9.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kinross Gold currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $8.68.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.63 on Wednesday. Kinross Gold has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.12 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 2.63. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average of $5.78.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC – Get Rating ) (TSE:K) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The mining company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $879.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $927.06 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Kinross Gold’s revenue was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kinross Gold will post 0.63 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 9th will be given a $0.03 dividend. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 8th. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.59%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 6,856,784 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $46,558,000 after buying an additional 222,069 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,924,551 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $21,036,000 after buying an additional 357,245 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Kinross Gold in the 3rd quarter valued at about $60,000. Pendal Group Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Pendal Group Ltd now owns 5,507,975 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $32,000,000 after buying an additional 112,970 shares during the period. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinross Gold by 99.7% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 386,689 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $2,073,000 after buying an additional 193,041 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.21% of the company’s stock.

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

