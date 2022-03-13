Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Kingstone Companies (NASDAQ:KINS – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Thursday. The insurance provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08), MarketWatch Earnings reports. Kingstone Companies had a negative net margin of 4.28% and a negative return on equity of 15.39%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.05 EPS.

Shares of KINS stock opened at $5.32 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market capitalization of $55.77 million, a P/E ratio of -8.31 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $5.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.67. Kingstone Companies has a 12 month low of $4.06 and a 12 month high of $8.98.

Get Kingstone Companies alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. Kingstone Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -25.00%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kingstone Companies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th.

About Kingstone Companies (Get Rating)

Kingstone Cos., Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance policies to individuals and small businesses through its subsidiary. Its writing business are carried through independent retail and wholesale agents and brokers. The company was founded in 1886 and is headquartered in Kingston, NY.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Kingstone Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kingstone Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.