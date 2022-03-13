Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $100.00 price objective on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $76.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:KROS opened at $51.75 on Thursday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $47.27. Keros Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $28.50 and a 1 year high of $71.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.10 and a beta of 1.26.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.92) by $0.62. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Keros Therapeutics will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julius Knowles sold 23,555 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.01, for a total value of $1,366,425.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 735 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $36,750.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 38,189 shares of company stock valued at $2,174,356 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KROS. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $76,063,000. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 132.6% during the 3rd quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 274,325 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,852,000 after acquiring an additional 156,377 shares during the last quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 137.6% during the 3rd quarter. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. now owns 240,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,531,000 after acquiring an additional 139,537 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Keros Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,445,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Keros Therapeutics by 9,039.6% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 129,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,135,000 after acquiring an additional 128,362 shares during the last quarter. 64.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

