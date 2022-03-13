Kalata (KALA) Price Hits $0.0120 on Top Exchanges

Kalata (CURRENCY:KALA) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 13th. One Kalata coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Kalata has a total market capitalization of $421,190.56 and $4,331.00 worth of Kalata was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kalata has traded 3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kalata Coin Profile

Kalata’s total supply is 200,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Kalata’s official Twitter account is @KalataOfficial

Kalata Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kalata directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kalata should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Kalata using one of the exchanges listed above.

