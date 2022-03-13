K-Bro Linen (KBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.16 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.72 million and a P/E ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.

KBL has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their price objective on K-Bro Linen from C$55.00 to C$49.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 30th. Raymond James reissued a “strong-buy” rating and set a C$50.00 price objective on shares of K-Bro Linen in a research report on Monday, January 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$48.60.

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

