K-Bro Linen (KBL) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

K-Bro Linen (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, March 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.09 per share for the quarter.
Shares of TSE:KBL opened at C$34.16 on Friday. K-Bro Linen has a fifty-two week low of C$32.02 and a fifty-two week high of C$47.22. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$34.46 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$36.59. The stock has a market capitalization of C$364.72 million and a P/E ratio of 38.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.96, a current ratio of 1.67 and a quick ratio of 0.91.
The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.51%. K-Bro Linen’s dividend payout ratio is currently 136.52%.
About K-Bro Linen (Get Rating)
K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, tablecloths, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.
Read More
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.