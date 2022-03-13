Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET) PT Lowered to GBX 4,980 at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Just Eat Takeaway.com (LON:JET – Get Rating) had its price objective reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from GBX 7,800 ($102.20) to GBX 4,980 ($65.25) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 5,119 ($67.07) to GBX 5,099 ($66.81) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays reduced their price objective on Just Eat Takeaway.com from GBX 7,130 ($93.42) to GBX 4,840 ($63.42) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 8,110.82 ($106.27).

Shares of Just Eat Takeaway.com stock opened at GBX 2,603.50 ($34.11) on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of £5.54 billion and a PE ratio of -5.56. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 3,320.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 4,688.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.06. Just Eat Takeaway.com has a 12 month low of GBX 2,120 ($27.78) and a 12 month high of GBX 8,097 ($106.09).

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil.

