JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts Shell (LON:SHEL) Price Target to GBX 2,600

Shell (LON:SHEL – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 2,500 ($32.76) to GBX 2,600 ($34.07) in a research report released on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a buy rating and set a GBX 2,375 ($31.12) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 2,750 ($36.03) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Morgan Stanley reissued an overweight rating and set a GBX 2,440 ($31.97) price objective on shares of Shell in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 2,400 ($31.45) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, UBS Group set a GBX 2,125 ($27.84) target price on shares of Shell in a research report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 2,466 ($32.31).

Shares of SHEL stock opened at GBX 1,963.60 ($25.73) on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.81. Shell has a 12-month low of GBX 1,833.40 ($24.02) and a 12-month high of GBX 2,080 ($27.25). The firm has a market cap of £149.37 billion and a PE ratio of 10.25.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 17th will be given a $0.24 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 17th. Shell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.43%.

In other news, insider Ben van Beurden sold 190,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 2,040 ($26.73), for a total transaction of £3,876,000 ($5,078,616.35).

Royal Dutch Shell plc is a global group of energy and petrochemical companies with more than 80,000 employees in more than 70 countries. It uses advanced technologies and take an innovative approach to help build a sustainable energy future.

