JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Zalando (FRA:ZAL) a €90.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €90.00 ($97.83) price objective on Zalando (FRA:ZAL – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on ZAL. Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($105.43) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. UBS Group set a €96.50 ($104.89) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Barclays set a €85.00 ($92.39) target price on Zalando in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Baader Bank set a €96.00 ($104.35) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €118.00 ($128.26) target price on Zalando in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €93.47 ($101.60).

Shares of ZAL opened at €47.36 ($51.48) on Thursday. Zalando has a 1 year low of €36.33 ($39.49) and a 1 year high of €49.86 ($54.20). The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €62.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is €74.94.

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

