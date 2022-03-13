JOANN (NASDAQ:JOAN) Trading Up 4.8%

JOANN Inc. (NASDAQ:JOAN – Get Rating) shares were up 4.8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $13.05 and last traded at $13.01. Approximately 3,059 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 341,792 shares. The stock had previously closed at $12.42.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on JOAN shares. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of JOANN from $11.00 to $10.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of JOANN from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Friday, December 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price objective on shares of JOANN from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded JOANN from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, JOANN currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.89.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.82, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 1.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.93. The company has a market capitalization of $535.76 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.11 per share. This is an increase from JOANN’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 24th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.38%. JOANN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.23%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in JOANN in the second quarter valued at $70,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 135.5% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 588,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,272,000 after acquiring an additional 338,661 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of JOANN by 942.1% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 191,872 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,021,000 after acquiring an additional 173,460 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of JOANN in the second quarter worth about $719,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in JOANN in the second quarter valued at about $1,082,000. 94.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

JOANN Company Profile (NASDAQ:JOAN)

JOANN Inc operates as a specialty retailer of sewing, and arts and crafts category products in the United States. Its products in sewing category include cotton fabrics; warm fabrics, such as fleece and flannel fabrics; home decorating and utility fabrics and accessories; fashion and sportswear fabrics; special occasion fabrics; seasonally themed and licensed fabric designs; and sewing supplies comprising cutting implements, threads, zippers, trims, tapes, pins, elastic, and buttons, as well as patterns for sewing projects.

