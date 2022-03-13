JLEN Environmental Assets Group (LON:JLEN) Stock Crosses Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $106.00

JLEN Environmental Assets Group Limited (LON:JLEN – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 106 ($1.39) and traded as high as GBX 110.80 ($1.45). JLEN Environmental Assets Group shares last traded at GBX 110.60 ($1.45), with a volume of 653,104 shares changing hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 106 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 105.80. The company has a market cap of £731.65 million and a P/E ratio of 12.71.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of GBX 1.70 ($0.02) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 1.61%. JLEN Environmental Assets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 80.46%.

John Laing Environmental Assets Group Limited is a fund of John Laing Capital Management Limited.

