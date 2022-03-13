Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:JZXN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 99,400 shares, a decrease of 49.2% from the February 13th total of 195,700 shares. Approximately 1.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 452,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:JZXN traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.41. 214,667 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 143,820. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.04. Jiuzi has a 52 week low of $1.25 and a 52 week high of $49.01.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Jiuzi during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $379,000. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $162,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jiuzi during the 2nd quarter worth $91,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Jiuzi Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, sells new energy vehicles, and related components and parts through its franchises and retail stores under the Jiuzi brand name in China. It also sells plug-in electric vehicles. The company operates 18 franchise stores and 1 company-owned store. Jiuzi Holdings, Inc was founded in 2017 and is based in Hangzhou, China.

