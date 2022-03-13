Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF) Coverage Initiated at UBS Group

Research analysts at UBS Group started coverage on shares of Jet2 (OTCMKTS:DRTGF – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Separately, Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $1,650.00 price objective on shares of Jet2 in a research note on Monday, January 17th.

Shares of OTCMKTS DRTGF opened at $15.15 on Friday. Jet2 has a twelve month low of $14.17 and a twelve month high of $20.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $16.50.

Jet2 plc engages in the provision of aviation and distribution services. It operates through the Leisure Travel; and Distribution and Logistics segments. The Leisure Travel segment provides scheduled holiday flights by its airline, Jet2.com, and ATOL licensed package holidays by its tour operator, Jet2holidays, to leisure destinations in the Mediterranean, the Canary Islands and to European leisure cities.

