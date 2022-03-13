Jefferies Financial Group Reiterates €850.00 Price Target for LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC)

Jefferies Financial Group set a €850.00 ($923.91) price target on LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne (EPA:MC – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group set a €800.00 ($869.57) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Monday, January 31st. Barclays set a €880.00 ($956.52) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €680.00 ($739.13) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €845.00 ($918.48) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, UBS Group set a €787.00 ($855.43) price target on shares of LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €798.91 ($868.38).

EPA MC opened at €594.90 ($646.63) on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €680.74 and a 200-day moving average of €675.80. LVMH Moët Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, Société Européenne has a 1-year low of €195.45 ($212.45) and a 1-year high of €260.55 ($283.21).

LVMH MoÃ«t Hennessy – Louis Vuitton, SociÃ©tÃ© EuropÃ©enne operates as a luxury products company. The company offers champagnes, wines, and spirits under the Ao Yun, Ardbeg, Belvedere, Bodega Numanthia, Cape Mentelle, Chandon, ChÃ¢teau Cheval Blanc, ChÃ¢teau d'Yquem, Cheval des Andes, Clos des Lambrays, Clos19, Cloudy Bay, Dom PÃ©rignon, Glenmorangie, Hennessy, Krug, Mercier, MoÃ«t & Chandon, Newton, Vineyard, Ruinart, Terrazas de los Andes, Veuve Clicquot, Volcan de mi Tierra, and Woodinville brands.

