Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €62.00 Price Target

Posted by on Mar 13th, 2022

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

BOSS stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.42 and its 200 day moving average is €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.20).

About Hugo Boss (Get Rating)

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

Recommended Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS)

Receive News & Ratings for Hugo Boss Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hugo Boss and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.