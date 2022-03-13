Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS) a €62.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($67.39) target price on Hugo Boss (ETR:BOSS – Get Rating) in a research report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

BOSS has been the subject of several other reports. Hauck and Aufhaeuser set a €67.00 ($72.83) price objective on shares of Hugo Boss in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €67.00 ($72.83) price target on shares of Hugo Boss in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($76.09) price objective on Hugo Boss in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €68.00 ($73.91) target price on Hugo Boss in a research report on Friday, March 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a €59.00 ($64.13) price target on Hugo Boss in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €62.26 ($67.67).

BOSS stock opened at €45.58 ($49.54) on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.15 billion and a P/E ratio of 67.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 115.26, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average is €53.42 and its 200 day moving average is €52.86. Hugo Boss has a 52 week low of €33.11 ($35.99) and a 52 week high of €59.98 ($65.20).

Hugo Boss AG, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes clothes, shoes, and accessories for men and women worldwide. The company offers business, casual, athleisure, and evening wear; shoes and accessories; and licensed products, including fragrances, eyewear, and watches, as well as children's fashion products.

