Janus Henderson Group PLC Acquires Shares of 10,065 PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE)

Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new stake in PDC Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 10,065 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $477,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new stake in PDC Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 258.8% in the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,019 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 735 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of PDC Energy by 14.9% in the third quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,670 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $127,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. Piper Sandler & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in shares of PDC Energy in the third quarter worth approximately $204,000.

In other PDC Energy news, SVP David Lillo sold 3,618 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.88, for a total value of $245,589.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director David C. Parke sold 1,900 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.29, for a total value of $129,751.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,383 shares of company stock worth $2,109,569 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:PDCE opened at $66.85 on Friday. PDC Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $30.25 and a 52 week high of $72.90. The company has a quick ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 2.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $52.58.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.50%. This is an increase from PDC Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PDC Energy’s payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. MKM Partners lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 1st. KeyCorp lifted their price target on PDC Energy from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $73.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.33.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

