Jane Street Group LLC Sells 8,472 Shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB)

Jane Street Group LLC cut its position in iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:HYBB – Get Rating) by 18.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 37,878 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,472 shares during the quarter. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 2.10% of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 8.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 8,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Nottingham Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 27.9% in the third quarter. Nottingham Advisors Inc. now owns 407,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,307,000 after buying an additional 89,044 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 4.4% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 87,678 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 3,689 shares during the period. Community Bank N.A. raised its stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF by 28.0% during the 3rd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 44,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,645 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $88,000.

NYSEARCA:HYBB opened at $48.08 on Friday. iShares BB Rated Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $48.08 and a 52-week high of $52.80. The business’s fifty day moving average is $49.96 and its 200 day moving average is $51.34.

