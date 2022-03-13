J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $309.00 Million

Equities research analysts predict that J & J Snack Foods Corp. (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) will post sales of $309.00 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for J & J Snack Foods’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $299.00 million and the highest is $319.00 million. J & J Snack Foods posted sales of $256.18 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 20.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, April 25th.

On average, analysts expect that J & J Snack Foods will report full year sales of $1.32 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.30 billion to $1.34 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.37 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.40 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow J & J Snack Foods.

J & J Snack Foods (NASDAQ:JJSF – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74 by ($0.16). J & J Snack Foods had a net margin of 5.31% and a return on equity of 7.89%. The business had revenue of $318.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $286.55 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.09 EPS.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on JJSF shares. Benchmark started coverage on J & J Snack Foods in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $171.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut J & J Snack Foods from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd.

Shares of JJSF stock traded up $1.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $153.17. The stock had a trading volume of 79,842 shares, compared to its average volume of 80,661. J & J Snack Foods has a 12-month low of $134.68 and a 12-month high of $181.71. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.18 and a beta of 0.58. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $155.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $154.37.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 22nd will be given a dividend of $0.633 per share. This represents a $2.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 21st. J & J Snack Foods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.63%.

In related news, COO Stephen Every sold 652 shares of J & J Snack Foods stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.76, for a total transaction of $100,251.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 20.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Signaturefd LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 184.4% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $39,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its holdings in J & J Snack Foods by 270.5% in the 3rd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 289 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. purchased a new stake in J & J Snack Foods in the 2nd quarter valued at about $76,000. Institutional investors own 75.02% of the company’s stock.

J&J Snack Foods Corp. manufactures nutritional snack foods and distributes frozen beverages to the food service and retail supermarket industries. It operates through the following segments: Food Service, Retail Supermarkets, and Frozen Beverages. The Food Service segment includes soft pretzels, frozen juice treats and desserts, churros, dough enrobed handheld products, and baked goods.

