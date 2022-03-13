Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.

ISUZY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 77,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29.

About Isuzu Motors

Isuzu Motors Ltd. engages in the manufacture and sale of heavy-medium and light-duty trucks, buses, passenger vehicle engines, industrial-use diesel engines. Its products include ELF (Extremely Low Frequency) light-duty trucks, forward medium-duty trucks, giga heavy-duty trucks and tractors, gala sightseeing bus, erga route bus, diesel engines for passenger vehicles and industrial use, N-series light-duty trucks, F-series medium-duty trucks, C&E-series heavy-duty trucks and tractors, pick up trucks and others.

