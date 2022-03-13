Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY) Short Interest Update

Isuzu Motors Limited (OTCMKTS:ISUZY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in February. As of February 28th, there was short interest totalling 118,500 shares, an increase of 278.6% from the February 13th total of 31,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 74,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.6 days.
ISUZY stock traded up $0.09 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $12.34. 77,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,907. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.74. Isuzu Motors has a 1-year low of $9.76 and a 1-year high of $14.76. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.87 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.23. The company has a market cap of $9.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.75 and a beta of 1.29.
About Isuzu Motors (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Isuzu Motors (ISUZY)
- 4 Best Sporting Goods Stocks that Hit it Out of the Park
- Can Gaming Be the Catalyst That Drives HOFV Stock Higher?
- 3 Intriguing International Stocks to Buy Now
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 3/7 – 3/11
- Is Netflix (NASDAQ: NFLX) About To Rise From The Ashes?
Receive News & Ratings for Isuzu Motors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Isuzu Motors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.