iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB) Shares Purchased by Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.

Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:MUB – Get Rating) by 5.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares National Muni Bond ETF were worth $1,043,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of MUB. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 17.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,118 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 6,238 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 422.2% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,799 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 15,199 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 583.4% in the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 27,847 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares in the last quarter. Zacks Investment Management acquired a new stake in iShares National Muni Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $328,000. Finally, Colony Group LLC raised its position in shares of iShares National Muni Bond ETF by 29.3% during the 2nd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,652 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,248,000 after acquiring an additional 2,414 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MUB traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $111.46. 3,429,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,926,843. iShares National Muni Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $111.33 and a twelve month high of $118.04. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.68 and its 200-day simple moving average is $115.40.

iShares National AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

