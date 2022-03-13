iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Position Trimmed by Catalyst Private Wealth LLC

Catalyst Private Wealth LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 8.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,765 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the period. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $575,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Swiss RE Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $65,254,000. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 15.1% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 29,904 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,916 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter valued at $27,698,000. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.9% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 9,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, First City Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 171.9% in the third quarter. First City Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,585 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 13,015 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSEARCA EEM opened at $42.57 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $42.56 and a twelve month high of $56.17. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $47.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of $49.73.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

