iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG) Stock Holdings Increased by Accel Wealth Management

Accel Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:ILCG – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 10,139 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,114 shares during the period. Accel Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares Morningstar Growth ETF were worth $728,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of ILCG. IFP Advisors Inc bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $780,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $50,000. Vision Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $442,000. Corsicana & Co. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $3,655,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV bought a new stake in shares of iShares Morningstar Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $86,000.

ILCG opened at $58.55 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $63.96 and its 200-day moving average is $67.79. iShares Morningstar Growth ETF has a one year low of $55.93 and a one year high of $73.77.

