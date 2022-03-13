iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV) Shares Purchased by Crescent Capital Consulting LLC

Crescent Capital Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF (BATS:EEMV – Get Rating) by 95.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,848 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 26,756 shares during the period. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF were worth $3,446,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Oakworth Capital Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 79.3% during the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 536 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $103,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF by 22.6% during the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $150,000.

BATS:EEMV traded down $0.66 on Friday, hitting $59.30. 151,668 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.44 and a two-hundred day moving average of $62.89.

