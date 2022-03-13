iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV) is Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s 10th Largest Position

Monterey Private Wealth Inc. lowered its position in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,081 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,741 shares during the quarter. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF makes up approximately 2.2% of Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Monterey Private Wealth Inc.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $4,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of EFAV. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. CKW Financial Group increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 42.3% in the third quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Cutler Group LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF by 900.0% in the fourth quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the period.

BATS:EFAV opened at $68.45 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $75.47. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 12-month low of $64.68 and a 12-month high of $76.51.

