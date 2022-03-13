iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) Shares Acquired by Latitude Advisors LLC

Latitude Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,813 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 420 shares during the quarter. Latitude Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $25,000. Cordant Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $33,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF in the third quarter valued at $36,000. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.0% in the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 48.1% in the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 211 shares during the last quarter.

BATS:IEFA traded down $0.63 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $65.03. 18,277,218 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $71.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.10.

