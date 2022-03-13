iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH) Shares Purchased by IFP Advisors Inc

IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TLH – Get Rating) by 12.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 995 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc’s holdings in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $165,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of TLH. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,166,588.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,148,345 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,887,000 after buying an additional 1,148,292 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2,618.8% during the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 159,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,390,000 after buying an additional 153,175 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 59.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,841 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,775,000 after purchasing an additional 146,897 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 181.7% in the third quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 185,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,299,000 after purchasing an additional 119,736 shares during the period. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC purchased a new stake in iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $12,876,000.

TLH stock opened at $138.24 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $141.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $146.58. iShares 10-20 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $137.48 and a 12-month high of $153.98.

